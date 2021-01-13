close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 13, 2021

Terrorist arrested in Mardan

National

January 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled a terror bid and recovered explosives planted in rural areas of Mardan. It is learnt that the CTD police during an action in Mardan recovered six KGs IED to foil a terrorist bid. One alleged terrorist was arrested and shifted to an unknown place for an investigation.

