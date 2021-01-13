Terrorist arrested in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled a terror bid and recovered explosives planted in rural areas of Mardan. It is learnt that the CTD police during an action in Mardan recovered six KGs IED to foil a terrorist bid. One alleged terrorist was arrested and shifted to an unknown place for an investigation.