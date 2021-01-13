Ehsaas Delivery Unit inaugurated in ICT

Islamabad: Established to track the cadence of delivery across several components of the Ehsaas programme, the Ehsaas Delivery Unit (EDU) was inaugurated at the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) here Tuesday.

The Unit was formally inaugurated by SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar. “The EDU will also track implementation of the goals and targets established under the performance agreement recently signed with the Prime Minister,” said Dr. Sania.

EDU is a dedicated unit to lead delivery of Ehsaas strategy. Its overall mandate is folded into four key functions including programme’s strategic roll out, monitoring and evaluation, data analytics, advisory support, and communications and stakeholder engagement, among others. A relevant team has been hired to coordinate cross ministerial, inter-provincial and inter-sectoral implementation of Ehsaas. Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Sania said, “The objective of EDU is to oversee implementation and assess progress of the Ehsaas programme; coordinate, strategize and support delivery of over 140 Ehsaas initiatives.”