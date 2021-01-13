Man, son held for killing woman in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested a man and his son for allegedly killing a woman in Togh Payan area in the limits of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station on Tuesday.

It may be mention that unknown persons had killed a woman and dumped her body in a water channel in Togh Payan area. The police had registered a case on the report of Naseer Khan, the brother of slain woman, against the unidentified accused on January 3.

After lodging the report, the police launched investigation on scientific lines and succeeded to reach the accused allegedly involved in the killing of the woman.

They arrested the slain woman’s brother-in-law Gul Muhammad and his son Muhammad Shahzad.

During preliminary investigation, the police said that the accused had confessed to have committed the murder of the woman over a domestic issue.

They said that they had also recovered the weapon used in the crime.