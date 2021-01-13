close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

Seeded players advance in Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis

Sports

January 13, 2021

LAHORE: All the seeded players advanced to the next round as the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 began at at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Tuesday.

In the boys U-18, Shaeel Durab beat Hassan Ali 8-6, Bilal Asim beat Nalain Abbas 8-6, Ahtesham Arif beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2, Ghazi Ahmad beat Husnain Ali 8-1, Faizan Fayyaz beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 8-2 and Hamza Jawad beat Harris Wahla 8-3.

In the boys U-16, Moavia Butt beat Hanzla Anwar 8-2, Haroon Arshad beat M Ibrahim Ashraf 8-1 and Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2. In the boys U-14, Muneeb Majeed beat Soohan Noor 8-1, Shehryar Anees beat Ali Jawad 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Harris Bajwa 8-1, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdul Ahad 8-0, Haroon Zahid beat Talha Tarar 8-0 and Ismail Ahmad beat Xeerak Mustafa 8-2.

