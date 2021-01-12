ISLAMABAD: In a new development, as many as six important IPPs have asked the MoU Implementation Committee, headed by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh, to constitute an experts panel headed by a Supreme Court judge to look into the charges if they have made excess profit of Rs53 billion.

“They urged the government not to send the issue to Nepra as declared by Mohammad Ali Report," said a senior official who was part of the government negotiations with IPPs on the dues payment mechanism and Master Agreements.

"On the alleged excess profit made by them, the IPPs want an experts panel headed by a Supreme Court judge to resolve the issue.”

The IPPs facing blame of minting excess profits of Rs53 billion argued that power plants installed under power policy 2002 have the same power purchase agreements (PPAs) and Nepra had determined their tariffs under the PPAs.

“The IPPs are asking how some IPPs made excess profit and others did not. The said six IPPs also argued that in case of such a dispute, the solution lies with the arbitration as per the PPAs, not wit