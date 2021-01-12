close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
January 12, 2021

17 cops dismissed in Mardan

Peshawar

January 12, 2021

MARDAN: District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan dismissed 17 police officers from service after an inquiry.An official statement says that those suspended included two sub-inspectors, two head constables and 13 constables.

At a meeting, the DPO said that the cops were dismissed after an inquiry proved allegations of corruption and other wrongdoings against them. He said that there is zero-tolerance for criminal elements in the police force and added that the officers performing well would be rewarded.

