17 cops dismissed in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan dismissed 17 police officers from service after an inquiry.An official statement says that those suspended included two sub-inspectors, two head constables and 13 constables.
At a meeting, the DPO said that the cops were dismissed after an inquiry proved allegations of corruption and other wrongdoings against them. He said that there is zero-tolerance for criminal elements in the police force and added that the officers performing well would be rewarded.