Hockey team camp to be announced after AHF meeting: Manzoor Jr

LAHORE: Manzoor Junior, chairman selection committee of the national hockey team, has said that the camp of the team will be announced in the light of the decisions taken at the meeting of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Manzoor, while reviewing the matches played by Rana Zaheer Hockey Academy, said that keeping in view the decisions to be taken at the meeting of the AHF on January 15, the PHF will announce the camp of the senior team.

He said that due to COVID-19, hockey competitions in Pakistan and other countries are almost non-existent.