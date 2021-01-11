NA ex-deputy speaker Nawaz Khokhar laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Former deputy speaker of National Assembly and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Haji Nawaz Khokhar was laid to rest on Sunday. Funeral prayers of Haji Nawaz Khokhar was offered in Rawalpindi on Sunday, attended by politicians, prominent personalities and large number of people. Haji Nawaz Khokhar passed away in Islamabad late night on Saturday (January 9) after a prolonged illness. His younger brother Imtiaz Khokhar, known as Taji Khokhar died on January 6. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the residence of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to condole with him on his father's death.

Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Quratul Ain Marri also accompanied PPP chairman. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciating the services of Haji Mohammed Nawaz Khokhar for the PPP said that he remained steadfast with the former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in difficult times. The party leadership and workers are in grief and sorrow over Haji Nawaz Khokhar's death, PPP chairman said.

Meanwhile former president Asif Ali Zardari also condoled with Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and said that he is saddened and grieved over his friend's death.

Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim, opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Senator Miraz Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Javed Abbasi and Naseebullah Zai also visited the residence of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to condole with him on the death of his father and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Sanjrani paid tribute to late Haji Nawaz and said he was a sagacious politician. He prayed may Allah grant patience to the family of the late.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former deputy speaker of National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.