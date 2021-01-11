Zardari re-elected PPPP president

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians held its inter-party election and former president Asif Ali Zardari was re-elected its president unopposed for four-year term.

According to the PPP Parliamentarians chief election commissioner for the PPP Parliamentarians Senator Farooq Naek, besides former president Asif Ali Zardari re-elected as president of the PPP Parliamentarians, Farhatullah Babar was re-elected secretary general, Shazia Marri elected information secretary and deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla elected finance secretary of the party.

A few days ago, the PPP also held its intra-party election in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was re-elected chairman of the PPP for four years term, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari re-elected secretary general, Faisal Karim Kundi elected secretary information.