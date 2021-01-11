Visit to an organic orchard

Islamabad : The Asian Study Group has organised a trip to an organic orange orchard on January 16.

The oranges at the farm are unique to this region as they are red from inside and are grown without the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. The farm is located in a beautiful setting with a backdrop of mountains and a river winding down between the farm and the mountains.

The host will give a guided tour of the orchards and give a brief talk on growing citrus plants, their maintenance, fertilizer, and pest control.

The Asian Study Group can be contacted for further information at 2802343 or [email protected]