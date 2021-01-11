RDA chairman briefed on economic zones near ring road

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was briefed on special economic zones adjacent to the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project and airport by CEO Sher Saaz Company.

The briefing was given in a meeting held in RDA and chaired by RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmad, Khurram Farid Bargtt CEO Sher Saaz, Azizullah Deputy Director Engineering RDA, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director of Finance, and others were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA said that the development work on the economic zones will be started as soon as possible. He said famous aerotropolis of special economic zones are mining, oil refinery, petroleum, engineering, IT Park, and residential areas. He said aerotropolis along with RRR to decongest the city and to set a new direction for the growth of the city which is a key component of RRR. He directed that there should be no water pond or lake in the buffer zone of the airport as it can attract birds causing the risk of aircraft accidents. Barbed wires need to be installed to keep domestic animals from crossing the area, avoid installing plants that are highly attractive to birds. Plant such trees in areas where the human interference is more to avoid incoming of birds, he added.

Talking about the business community, Chairman RDA said that the business community is the backbone of the country's economy and concrete steps are being taken to provide facilities to it as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the development work is being done on priority basis by the government to address the issues faced by the business community during the project's execution.