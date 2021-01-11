Seychelles begins virus vaccination using Chinese drug

VICTORIA, Seychelles: The Indian Ocean archipelago of the Seychelles began vaccinating its population against the coronavirus on Sunday, the first African nation to do so.

The country’s president, Wavel Ramkalawan, was the first to receive the jab, an event broadcast on live television at a hospital in the capital Victoria. Several dozen other public figures joined him.

"It’s exactly as if I was getting any vaccine," he said, encouraging all the people of the island nation to get the injection.