Online fee schedule announced for BA/BSc

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has issued schedule for submission of online forms and fee for BA/BSc and Associate Degree (Arts & Science) Part-1 Annual Examinations 2021.

According to details, regular candidates can submit their online forms and fee from January 25 to February 10 with single fee and from February 11 to February 17 with double fee. Similarly, private candidates can submit their online forms and fee from January 12 to January 29 with single fee and from January 30 to February 10, 2021 with double fee.