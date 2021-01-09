‘Killers’ of Usama Satti sacked

Islamabad : The police high ups have dismissed five police personnel involved in the ‘killing’ of Osama Satti from service. The 22-year-old student was gunned down by the patrolling police in the wee hours of Saturday.

Notification regarding the dismissal of the five cops – sub inspector Mohammad Iftikhar, Ghulam Mustafa, Shakil Ahmad, Mudassar and Saeed – has been issued by the office SSP (Operations).

A criminal case was registered with the Ramna Police Station under sections 302, 148, 149 PPC and 7 Anti-Terrorist Act and the police arrested them on the killing charges.