Sat Jan 09, 2021
January 9, 2021

‘Killers’ of Usama Satti sacked

Islamabad

January 9, 2021

Islamabad : The police high ups have dismissed five police personnel involved in the ‘killing’ of Osama Satti from service. The 22-year-old student was gunned down by the patrolling police in the wee hours of Saturday.

Notification regarding the dismissal of the five cops – sub inspector Mohammad Iftikhar, Ghulam Mustafa, Shakil Ahmad, Mudassar and Saeed – has been issued by the office SSP (Operations).

A criminal case was registered with the Ramna Police Station under sections 302, 148, 149 PPC and 7 Anti-Terrorist Act and the police arrested them on the killing charges.

