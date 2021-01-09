Three killed in Russia mid-air collision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT PETERSBURG: Two light aircraft collided mid-air near Saint Petersburg on Friday killing three people, Russian investigators said.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that a light aircraft made by the Piper manufacturer collided with another light aircraft carrying only a pilot. It added that the Piper aircraft had taken off from an airstrip in the village of Gostilitsy, around 55-km outside the city of Saint Petersburg.