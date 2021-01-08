PDM seeking NRO: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM leadership is moving from pillar to post for an NRO. In a statement Thursday, she said rejected cabal stands nowhere and defame and frustration would be its fate. The Jati Umra queen and her bondmaids are trying their best to clinch power while the boy-prince has distanced himself.