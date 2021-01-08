Rs3 bn worth of 1,347 kanal state land retrieved

RAWALPINDI: The district administration, Rawalpindi, in a crackdown operation on Thursday, retrieved 1347 kanal land in cost of Rs3 billion, located in Mauza Kolian Pare on main Chakri Road.

The land was occupied by private housing societies illegally for the last over 30 years in this regard. The land was owned by Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL). The market value of retrieved land amounts in approximately Rs3 billion. Two private housing societies were illegally possessed the land of PCBL for 30 years.