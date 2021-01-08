close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

KOHAT: The police foiled arms smuggling bid and arrested an inter-district smuggler by seizing a vehicle loaded with weapons on Indus Highway on Thursday, an official said.

Speaking to the media persons, Assistant Superintendent of Police Waqas Rafique said that acting on a tip-off, police party headed by SHO Fayyaz Khan signalled a car to stop at the checkpost near Kohat Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway.

He said that the accused identified as Nasir Khan was arrested after seizing arms including three Kalashnikovs, six M16 rifles, 46 9mm pistols, six arm silencers and 50 chargers hidden in the secret cavities of the car.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police said that the arms were being smuggled to Miranshah, North Waziristan tribal district.

