Shahid Khaqan meets Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Secretary General Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Thursday where he arrived in the wee hours of the day.

Abbasi briefed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif about the political developments taking place back in the country and sought his guidance regarding upcoming issues.

He will be returning from London on Monday (January 11) after having another detailed meeting with Nawaz Sharif. He earlier visited his ailing sister and brother-in-law in the United States. He is on the exit control list (ECL) and was granted 15 days one-time exemption for proceeding abroad last month.

The sources told The News that Abbasi would discuss future political strategy of the PDM with Nawaz Sharif tomorrow (Saturday). They had discussion regarding political developments back home and especially the activities of the PDM. He will brief his leader about the political contacts the PDM leadership had in recent weeks and the outcome of the same.

Zahid Gishkori adds: Abbasi and Nawaz discussed in brief the party’s political matters, PDM’s movement outcomes, Senate’s upcoming elections and “special message” given by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

"Abbasi would give his candid opinion on how he sees things unraveling--like should they and the PDM continue down this path of confrontation," a family source said. Message from party's President Mian Shahbaz Sharif to his elder brother also carries a louder message and one may see a shift in PML-N's stance on many issues, Senate's upcoming elections, resignations from the Parliament and attachment with PDM in particular, added the sources.

Abbasi is expected to meet former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Suleman Shahbaz, Hussain Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz Sharif and few other party leaders on Friday (today) and Saturday (tomorrow), revealed the sources.