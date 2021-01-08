Meeting on Peshawar Revival Plan: Opening of historical places to public suggested

PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Thursday suggested that the historical places in Peshawar should be opened to the public and cultural activities and celebrations arranged there.

According to an official handout, Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan and Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra jointly presided over a meeting on the Peshawar Revival Plan.

Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed and other officials concerned, including officials of Tourism Department, attended the meeting as well.

The participants reviewed the implementation of the Peshawar Revival Plan, under which cultural activities, restoration of historical places and tourism in the provincial capital would be promoted.

Taimur Jhagra suggested that the historical places in Peshawar should be opened to the public and cultural activities and celebrations held there.

He said that initially, only two to three issues should be focused on the implementation of the plan.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that Khyber Festival would be held the coming spring, for which arrangements were being made.

The minister directed the senior officials concerned to hold the historic spring festival in different places of Peshawar and participants from all over the province should be invited to it.

It was agreed at the meeting that the focal point of various projects undertaken by various departments in Peshawar should be the secretary Local Government so that matters could be carried out in a timely and efficient manner.