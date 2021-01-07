Soldier martyred in cross border attack in Mohmand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred when terrorists from Afghanistan fired at a check-post in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohmand district. The FC troops from Pakistan responded promptly. During exchange of fire, FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, 25, resident of Shangla, embraced shahadat.