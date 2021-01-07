SHC orders removal of officials

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered to remove those officials who had not passed the examination of Assistant Collector/ Commissioner. As many as 52 officers are serving on top positions, including Special Secretary Local Government Charaguddin Hingorino, Mukhdoom Shakeel Zaman, a member of the Board of Revenue, Ghulam Hyder Mangrio, Additional Secretary Education, Ghulam Hyder Chandio, Deputy Commissioner, Matyari, Aziz Ahmed, Secretary Board of Revenue, Kamran Shamshad, Additional Secretary Education Colleges, Muhammed Babar Qadeer, Additional Secretary Home Department, Imtiaz Rajper, Additional Secretary Human Rights Commission, and 46 others who had not passed the assistant collector exam but were directly appointed by the-then chief ministers.