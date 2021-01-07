JI has nothing to do with PTI, PDM

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the establishment has no need to make direct interference in the political affairs when the government is displaying complete obedience to it and complying with all of its directions.

“The government has to first prove its power if it wants dialogue with the opposition,” he said while replying to media questions during a press briefing at Mansoora on Wednesday after addressing the “Ittehad Ummat Conference” on the eighth death anniversary of former JI ameer Qazi Hussain Ahmad held under the aegis of Ulema Mashaikh Rabta Council.

He ridiculed the PDM for holding protest rallies only with the objective to attain power instead of making serious efforts in strengthening democratic process and raising voice for genuine public issues. He, however, clarified that holding peaceful protest was a constitutional right to every political party and individual.

“The JI has nothing to do with the politics of the PTI and the PDM. We want to change the system. I appealed to the political parties to display seriousness and sit together to bring electoral reforms if they are serious to strengthen the democracy in Pakistan in future.”

To a question, he replied the prime minister proved he had no feelings for the masses by not visiting Quetta to express condolence and solidarity with the families of the victims of Machh. The innocent people were being killed in broad daylight and the rulers failed to provide any protection to them.

Earlier, addressing the conference, he paid tributes to Qazi Hussain Ahmed, saying he made untiring efforts for the unity of Ummah all his life and he would always be remembered as a great hero of Islamic world.

Custodians of different shrines, religious scholars, JI leaders and senior journalists also spoke on occasion and highlighted the need of unity among the ranks of Ummah.