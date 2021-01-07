‘Ravi project to improve ecology of river’

LAHORE: The basic purpose of River Ravi Project is the protection and up-gradation of environment.

Ravi Urban Development Authority spokesman SM Imran said this in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said the project had been conceived for improving endangered ecology of the river and stopping bio-degradation of the environment besides conserving water for meeting water and food requirements of future generations.

He said no project could be initiated without carrying out Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

He Environment Protection Department has already been requested to issue NOC for this project.

The boundaries of the Ravi Urban Development Project were currently being demarcated. Once the boundaries are finalised, an environmental assessment report will be submitted for the area included in the project, he added.