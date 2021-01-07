VC Sukkur IBA visits NUST

Islamabad : National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), National University of Science and Technology (NUST) would extend intellectual-informational support for the capacity building of the science park at Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

This was decided during a visit of Vice Chancellor of IBA, Sukkur, Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah to the NSTP on Tuesday where he interacted with the officials of university as well as the experts, research era and entrepreneurs at science park.

Founded upon the Quadruple Helix Model, NSTP is Pakistan’s pioneering university-hosted park, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in December 2019. Not only has the park made significant headway as Pakistan’s largest innovation ecosystem, it has also blazed a trail for establishment of more science parks across the country.

The VC’s visit was also aimed at garnering intellectual-informational support from NSTP for instituting Sukkur IBA’s own STP – Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Technology (NASTech) Park – on the similar pattern.