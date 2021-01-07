PIMS doctors to announce future strategy today

Islamabad : The Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) will announce its future strategy with reference to the ongoing strike against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance today (Thursday) at the protest ground of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Important decisions are said to have been taken at the GHA’s executive committee meeting convened on Wednesday.

The protest against MTI continued on the 39th day, with a number of political and social figures also showing up to express solidarity with PIMS employees, who have rejected the legislation and are using all kinds of pressure tactic to compel the government to withdraw the Ordinance. “We will not let this MTI and Politcial Board of Governers work in this hospital,” FGHA’s Chairman Dr. Asfanyar Khan reiterated.

The Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami (Women Wing) Ayesha Syed also joined the protestors at PIMS. Addressing them, she announced JI’s full support against privatisation of PIMS. “The quality of services at government hospitals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has drastically declined after implementation of MTI. Instead of learning from its failure in one province, the government is now bent upon destroying PIMS as well,” Ayesha stated.