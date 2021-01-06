Punjab Squash Association now a defunct body: PbOA

LAHORE: Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja said on Tuesday that the Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has become a defunct body as it failed to hold its election after expiry of its tenure last year.

“We have written a letter to PSA telling the defunct office bearers that the association has no legal status after expiry of their tenure on November 30 last year as they failed to hold a fresh election in line with the constitution of their body as well as PbOA,” he told reporters here.

He said as per constitution of the (PbOA) if a body does not hold its elections after the expiry of its tenure it becomes defunct and in such a state of affairs PbOA holds their elections in a fair and free manner.

“As PSA is affiliated with PbOA, we will conduct its elections under our supervision as the body’s legal status has to be restored with the elections of fresh office bearers,” said Idris.

He said (PbOA) will hold the elections of PSA under the laid down procedure in its (PSA) constitution by conducting the elections of the district bodies across the province.

The PbOA secretary said they have not received any reply from PSA and soon they will write another letter to it.