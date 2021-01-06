IGP reviews annual performance of two wings of police

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday reviewed the annual performance of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police and directed for effective measures to eradicate crime from the city.

According to details, a meeting presided over by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar was held to review crime situation in Islamabad and annual performance of CIA and ACLC.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations), AIG (General), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (CTD), Zonal SPs, SDPO Ramana (Saddar Circle), SHOs of Golra and Ramana police stations and Inspectors as well as Sub-Inspectors of CIA.

The meeting reviewed the annual performance of CIA wing of Islamabad police and was also briefed by the SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal about its achievements.

The meeting was told that 64 gangs were busted during 2020 and 191 gangsters were arrested.