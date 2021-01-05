Four die of Covid-19 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Four people, including two women, suffering from the coronavirus died from the contagious disease at the Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Monday.

Dean, Ayub Medical College & Chief Executive Officer AMTI Abbottabad Professor Dr. Umer Farooq when contacted confirmed the deaths at the ATH on Monday.

He said the condition of four more patients, who were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, had worsened while 22 patients were being treated at the ward in the hospital.