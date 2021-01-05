27 uplift projects of over Rs75 bn approved for KP

PESHAWAR: The 14th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved 27 development schemes with an estimated cost of over Rs75.billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan chaired the meeting through video link here, said an official handout attended by members of PDWP and officials of departments concerned.

The forum considered 30 schemes pertaining to Multi-Sectoral Development, Health, Higher Education, Urban Development, Water, Roads, Social Welfare, Relief & Rehabilitation, Population Welfare, Elementary & Secondary Education, Public Health Engineering, Transport, Sports/Tourism and other sectors.

The forum approved 27 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs75198.239 million. Three schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and returned to the respective departments for rectification.

The approved schemes of Multi Sectoral Development sector included: provision for contractors Decretal accrued Liabilities, Land Compensation and Uncashed Cheques, and Sub-Scheme: Construction of Buildings for C&W Department.

Approved schemes of Higher Education sector were: provision of funds in CP No. 92-P and 98-P/2018; payment of decretal amount in the case “Arsala Khan vs Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Similarly, the approved schemes of Urban Development sector were: construction of bus terminals, beautification in selected urban areas, construction of slaughterhouse, solar energy-run tubewell in South Waziristan district; Peshawar Uplift Programme (Phase-II); rehabilitation/improvement of Canal Patrol Road along Warsak Gravity Canal; water supply schemes in merged areas; rural/approach roads in the merged districts; street pavement and construction of drains in different districts/sub-divisions of the merged areas.

The statement said that the meeting also discussed a number of other schemes in water sector, relief & rehabilitation, Elementary & Secondary Education, sports/tourism, Public Health Engineering, transport, and roads.

Another report said the meeting of the Standing Committee on Communication & Works Department was held at KP Assembly Secretariat.

The participants were briefed on the functions and performance of the department.