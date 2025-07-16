Buckingham Palace drops video of beaming King Charles as Harry returns

King Charles' office issued a key update on the monarch's meeting with high-profile figures at the Palace.

On July 16, Buckingham Palace's spokesperson released a video featuring special moments from the Youth Opportunity Summit.

The royal family shared that the King was joined by young people, youth organisations, government ministers and King’s Trust alumnus Idris Elba for a significant gathering.

Sharing details about the summit, the monarch's office shared, "His Majesty heard about key topics such as the importance of providing positive opportunities for young people impacted by youth violence in the UK."

The statement reads, "Since discussions at last year’s Summit, @KingsTrust have launched a Creative Futures programme, in partnership with the @ElbaHopeFoundation, which commits to inspiring young people through the arts and building their skills and confidence."

"There was also an opportunity to hear more about the progress of Idris Elba’s anti-knife crime campaign, @dsyf, which launched in 2024 and works to amplify the voices of communities most impacted by serious youth violence."

It is important to note that the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, also participated in the summit.

He expressed his gratitude to the participants and attendees for their support in raising awareness about the importance of creating safe spaces for the younger generation.

Notably, Palace dropped a video of beaming King Charles after his son Prince Harry returned to the table talk in order to make amends.

For the unversed, on July 9, the Duke of Sussex and the monarch's aides were photographed in London, which was dubbed a big move towards reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family.