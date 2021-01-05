‘109,479kgs of drugs seized in Sindh in last six years’

The Sindh Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has seized a total of 109,479 kilograms of drugs in the last six years and arrested 3,985 drug dealers, said Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the provincial minister for excise, taxation and narcotics control.

According to the spokesman for the excise department, the minister said his department had registered 3,748 cases against drug dealers over the past six years.

Chawal was presiding over a meeting, which was attended by Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, directors general Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Additional Director Nasir Affandi and other officers.

The meeting was told that 1,259.876 kilograms of heroin and 73,589.536 kilograms of charas were seized from 2008 to November 2020m, and 831.484 kgs of opium, 33,798.550 kgs of bhang and 5,529 bottles of foreign liquor were seized during the same period.

At present, there are 48 excise police stations in the province: eight in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, 13 in Sukkur, 10 in Larkana and seven in Mirpurkhas. There are nine check posts in the province.

The minister said his department was using all its resources to protect the youth from the poison of drugs. “We are cooperating fully with all relevant agencies to eradicate drugs from the Sindh province.”

Chawla said that in the current situation, it was very important that parents, teachers and other stakeholders also play their effective role in eradicating drugs, as achieving this objective would not be possible unless all stakeholders of the society worked together.