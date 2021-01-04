Cash, valuables taken away in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in seven incidents here on Sunday. Three dacoits snatched a motorcycle, cash and mobile phones from Zubair and Shahbaz near Raja Jang Cemetery. Three robbers snatched Rs 20,000 and two mobile phones from Mahmood Ahmed and Shahid near Mananwala Bridge. Three dacoits snatched Rs 45,000 and a mobile phone from Ashfaq near Thasa Rusa Sheikhum. Four dacoits entered the house of Jamil near Ideal Garden and looted Rs 800,000 and other valuables. Two bandits forced their entry into the shop of Amanat and took away Rs 200,000. Unidentified accused stole Rs 57,000 and a mobile phone from Rana Arslan’s pocket near Zaheerabad Colony.