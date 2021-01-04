Killers of Usama would not be spared, says Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad visited the house of Usama Nadeem, who was shot dead by the gunmen of the Anti-Terrorist Squad in the jurisdiction of Ramna Police Station in the wee hours of Saturday and condoled with his family.

The minister, while talking to the media persons after visiting Usama’s house, said, “Usama was an innocent young man,” adding, the police officials involved in the killing Usama would not be spared and they would be dealt according to the law. “We booked them under murder as well as Anti-Terrorist Act,” Sheikh Rashid maintained.

“This is a heart-touching and the shivering incident occurred in the federal capital,” the minister said. He was an innocent Pindiite and he would stand with his family.

The interior minister said that the father of the victim demanded high-level investigation under the supervision of a judge of High Court and he supported the demand and he would execute his demand.

He said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has already initiated to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on Sunday also visited the visited the residence of Usama Satti and assured transparent investigation into his death matter.