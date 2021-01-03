Qureshi is waiting for Imran's exit, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday claimed that more than half a dozen members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are in queue to become prime minister.

“The most restless among those candidates is Shah Mehmood Qureshi and it seems that he cannot wait to wear a Sherwani,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah, while in a reaction to criticism of PTI on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the long march had been decided by the PDM and the only thing which would be decided is that where the march will be heading.