Guidance for leaders seeking political power by all means

Political activity has come down to such a level in Pakistan that the common man seems seriously worried about the future of his family. Cost of food, health and education continues to rise beyond the expectation of the middle class while the voice of the poor citizen gets muted on account of the old exploitative socio-economic system.

“There will be no change for the better unless all politicians and bureaucrats involved, directly or indirectly, in the ‘loot and khasoot’ of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are arrested, tried and awarded severe punishment as early as possible. Resignations from assemblies and long march will not bear any fruit,” 83 per cent people of the country say.

The people say many leaders have yet to learn what politics means, how it is conducted in a country like Pakistan, why national unity is need of the hour, opposition leaders have to cooperate like gentlemen in the national interest, politics does not mean that political party heads criticize armed forces forgetting the fact that the latter’s duty is defence of the country. How many so-called party leaders became ministers, chief ministers and prime ministers etc. in the military regimes?

The child political leaders should bear in mind that they are not born to rule people like dictators. Politics and political studies include knowledge about religions and prophets, that is necessary for leaders. For instance study of the Holy Quran.

This is the book, whereof there is no doubt, a guidance to those who are pious and righteous persons who fear Allah much (abstain from all kinds of sins and evil deeds which He has forbidden) and love Allah much (perform all kinds of good deeds which He has ordained).

And of mankind, there are some (hypocrites) who say: “We believe in Allah and the Last Day while in fact they believe not.” In their hearts is a disease (of doubt and hypocrisy) and Allah has increased their disease.

A painful torment is theirs because they used to tell lies. And when it is said to them that make not mischief on the earth, they say “we are only peace-makers.”

Allah has set a seal on their (disbelievers’) hearts and on their hearings, (i.e. they are closed from Allah’s guidance), and on their eyes there is covering. Theirs will be a great torment. And when they meet believers, they say: “We believe.” But when they are alone with their Shayatin (devils, hypocrites) they say: “Truly, we are with you; verily we were but mocking.”

Allah mocks at them and gives them increase in their wrong-doings to wander blindly. These are they who have purchased error for guidance, so their commerce was profitless, and they were not guided.