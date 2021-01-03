Appointment

Rawalpindi: Syed Sohail Ahmad Shah has been appointed as Chairman of Punjab Library Foundation (PLF), Lahore, says a Punjab government press release.

Mr Shah has over 20 years of management experience of working with leading multinationals in Pakistan.

PLF is an autonomous body working under the executive control and management of Archives & Libraries Wing Services & General Administration Department. It supports and enriches the capabilities, resources and services of the public libraries and offers innovative learning programmes to promote literacy among citizens for a bright future.