SHC issues notices to prosecutor general on appeal of murder convict

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Sindh prosecutor general and others on the appeal filed by an activist of a banned militant outfit against his conviction in a sectarian killing case.

The appellant, Ishaque, alias Bobby, along with another man Asim, alias Capri, were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi that found them guilty of killing a lawyer, Syed Ameer Haider Shah, near the Hasan square area in 2015.

According to the prosecution, the two suspects had killed the lawyer on sectarian grounds.

Ishaque, through his counsel, challenged the trial court order. The counsel submitted to the SHC that the prosecution had failed to prove charges against the appellants, and requested the high court to set aside the trial court order.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, after a preliminary hearing of the appeal, issued a notice to the Sindh prosecutor general and called the record and proceedings of the case from the trial court.