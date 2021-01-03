Special Security Unit of Sindh police reviews achievements made in 2020

The Sindh police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) recently issued its annual performance report for the year 2020. The statement issued with the report said that SSU commandos and officials of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) took active part in operations against hardened terrorists and criminals throughout the year.

In total, 148 raids were conducted in collaboration with different LEAs, resulting in the arrest of 163 suspects. Caches of explosives, weapons and ammunition, and vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and important documents were recovered from their possession.

UAE SWAT Challenge

The SSU’s SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team comprising six members showcased their remarkable skills in the second edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge hosted by the Dubai police at the Al Ruwayyah Training City.

There the SWAT team conducted mock hostage rescues, and participated in raid challenges, rescue of injured officers and the tower challenge, as well as overcame obstacle courses.

Appreciation

Former Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam presented appreciation certificates to Security & Emergency Services Division DIG Maqsood Ahmed, former SSU commandant Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum and Madadgar-15 SP Abdullah Memon for their exceptional performances.

Visits to SSU HQ

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece & Denmark, Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Usman Chachar, Rangers Sindh DG Syed Omar Ahmed Bukhari, a delegation of civil servants led by Karachi Additional Commissioner-II Dr Waqas Roshan, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab and under training ASPs of the 47th Specialised Training Programme visited the SSU Headquarters and appreciated the professionalism and crucial role played by the unit in maintaining law and order.

PSL security

During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in February, under the directives of Dr Imam and DIG Ahmed, a comprehensive security plan was prepared by the Security Division in collaboration with the SSU, under which two SPs, eight DSPs, 33 NGOs, 696 SSU commandos and 33 lady commandos performed their duties.

Another security plan for PSL matches was prepared in November, under which 1,538 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,038 SSU commandos, performed security duties. DIG Ahmed felicitated the personnel of the Security Division and lauded their efforts in the peaceful holding of the event.

Religious gatherings

A large number of SSU commandos and officials of other LEAs performed security duties on gatherings held in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Yaum-e-Ashoor and Shuhada-e-Karbala. SSU snipers were stationed along the procession routes and at other sensitive locations ensuring the peaceful holding of the events.

Boxing gold medal

SSU Commando Khan Saeed Afridi representing Pakistan and demonstrating a high quality of skills and techniques won the gold medal by defeating his Chinese opponent in the Thai Boxing Championship held in Bangkok.

Police chief’s visit

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the Police Emergency Response & Crisis Management Centre established at the SSU Headquarters. The centre was established to provide timely and effective guidance for the health and safety of the public amid the Covid-19 emergency and lockdown.

Memon also presided over a meeting regarding the welfare of the infected police officials and the donation of plasma by the recovered officials for the patients still under treatment to save precious lives. Around 201 SSU commandos were infected with the coronavirus while performing their duties.

Plasma donation

DIG Ahmed appreciated the SSU commandos donating plasma for Covid-19 patients and announced a reward of Rs10,000 each for them. The unit became the first organisation to donate plasma to save the lives of infected patients.

Tribute to martyrs

Senior officers of the SSU, under the special directives of DIG Ahmed, visited the residences of the martyred SSU commandos on the eve of Yaum-e-Shuhada Police.

A ceremony was held at the SSU Headquarters to pay rich tributes to the police officials who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. An SP, a DSP and a commando of the SSU also embraced martyrdom due to the coronavirus.

Independence Day

On the eve of the Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was organised at the SSU Headquarters, where DIG Ahmed hoisted Pakistan’s flag accompanied by other senior officers. Later, SSU commandos also conducted a flag march in different areas of Karachi.

Web TV channel

The first web TV channel of the Sindh police was launched by the SSU under the command of DIG Ahmed. The channel disseminates information and creates awareness about the current situation of law and order.

Shooting contest

SSU Lady Commando Bakhtawar Bhatti secured the first position in the First Lady Commandos Shooting Competition December 2020 held at the SSU Headquarters, where lady commandos from the SSU and the Sindh Rangers participated. Rangers Sindh DG Bukhari was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up.

Self-defence course

A Self-Defence & Firearms Safety Course was introduced by the SSU on the directives of DIG Ahmed. The purpose of the course was to make students aware of the various precautions in case of a terrorist attack or any other emergency.

During their training, students were briefed about martial arts, firing and the use of different types of weapons. Students from different universities have been taking part in the one-day course.

Blood donation

A large number of SSU commandos voluntarily donated blood for patients suffering from various diseases, including thalassaemia and cancer, at the blood donation camp set up at the unit’s headquarters in collaboration with the Indus Hospital.

Open meeting

DIG Ahmed along with SSU Commandant Dr Farrukh Ali held an open meeting at the unit’s headquarters to inquire about the health of the officials’ families, the officials’ professional and personal problems as well as their welfare issues. The DIG distributed commendation certificates among the commandos who had performed outstanding duties.