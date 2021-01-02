SNGPL enlists steps taken to address low gas pressure issue

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said on Friday that a 16-kilometre long pipeline was in operation phase to meet the requirements of city, Cantonment and other areas on Charsadda and Warsak roads.

SNGPL General Manager, Peshawar Region, Taj Ali Khan, said the company was committed to providing gas supply at optimum pressures to all consumers, including domestic consumers.

“SNGPL has recently commissioned 16 km pipeline of the 12-inch diameter which is in operational phase to meet the requirements of the Peshawar City, Cantonment and areas falling on the Charsadda Road and Warsak Road Peshawar,” he explained.

He said that with commissioning of the line, the low gas pressure of all the consumers had been resolved.

The senior SNGPL senior official added that work was in progress for laying of 25 km pipelines of various diameters with a total cost of Rs 250 million for rectification of low gas pressure in areas like Kamboh, Nishtarabad, Safi Abad, Defense Officers Colony, Nauthia Jadeed and Charkhakhel, Shami Road, Pajaggi Road, Tehkal Payan, Tehkal Bala, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

Taj Ali Khan said the SNGPL had also replaced 70 km old or leaking gas pipeline networks during last fiscal year and work was in progress for replacement of 80 km old or leaking gas pipelines inside Peshawar city, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road with a total cost of Rs415 million.

He said that with the completion of these projects, the low gas pressure issue in these areas would be addressed on a permanent basis.

The SNGPL general manager acknowledged that gas consumers were facing some problems during peak hours but with the completion of these projects that problem in Peshawar would be resolved permanently.

The senior official added that SNGPL had also started an operation against illegal gas pipelines and connections jointly with the provincial government in the suburbs of Peshawar.

He hoped the operation would help stop the gas theft and enable the proper gas supply to those consumers who were paying bills.