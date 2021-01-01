Returning ill-gotten money to NAB: SHC orders suspension of 500 officers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the chief secretary to ensure that all such government officials who offered voluntarily return of ill-gotten money or returned the money under plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau but continue to work on their positions, be suspended with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them.

The direction came on a petition seeking removal of over 500 officials and employees who despite entering into plea bargain with NAB or through voluntarily return (VR) of ill-gotten money were allowed to work in government departments.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil submitted in the petition that an alarming situation has been created in the Sindh government’s bureaucracy due to mismanagement and corrupt practices by the investigation agencies where civil servants have been allowed back into their positions following their entry into plea bargain or voluntarily return of the ill-gotten gains to the NAB.

Furthermore, the petitioner’s counsel Salman Mujahid submitted that the Sindh government has allowed promotions and postings of over 500 such government servants. He submitted that the provincial government and its departments are indulging in gross violation of law by allowing the corrupt officials to enjoy the postings despite being convicted under Section 25 of the NAB Ordinance.

The counsel said that the voluntarily return of the money and assets acquired through corrupt practices by a public servant or civil servant makes them liable to departmental proceedings. He submitted that after admission of the guilt, the accused cannot assume the public office in any state-owned organization.