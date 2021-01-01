Plea against cancelling doctor’s licence: IHC seeks report from PMC for setting up medical tribunal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court IHC directed Pakistan Medical Commission to submit a report about the formation of medical tribunal in a case pertaining to cancellation of a doctor’s licence.

Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court conducted the hearing of plea Thursday challenging cancellation of doctor’s licence. The court also rejected the request for granting an immediate stay in the case and remarked that he would not be given a stay order without listening to the PMC. During hearing, Justice Babar Sattar remarked that he would not let another woman die. The PMC cancelled a doctor’s licence after he conducted a wrong operation in which a woman lost her life. Now the aggrieved party wanted to file an appeal in the medical tribunal of PMC but as per the applicant, the medical tribunal is inactive.

Listening to the arguments of the counsel of the doctor, Justice Babar Sattar ordered the PMC to submit a status report of the medical tribunal. He observed that the court could not issue a stay order without hearing the PMC’s side of the story. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the doctor’s licence had been revoked two years ago over a botched operation. He said a medical tribunal had been formed to look into the matter but the inquiry remained inactive. The bench issued a notice to the PMC and sought a reply by January 14.