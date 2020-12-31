Geo TV to telecast Lux Style Awards ceremony on Saturday

KARACHI: The mesmerizing ceremony of Pakistan's biggest "Style Awards" will be telecast on Pakistan's most popular entertainment channel Geo TV on Saturday at 7.30pm.

This year's "19th Lux Style Awards" ceremony has been made virtual, so it is the first virtual style award in Pakistan in which a certain distance has been maintained between the hosts. The coronavirus has changed the world, but what hasn't changed is the style award entertainment and glamor. Despite the presence of Corona, how beautifully the event was decorated, how the exclusive red carpet was created and famous fans of Pakistan were welcomed on it. Ahmed Butt, Mahesh Hayat, Meera, Reema Khan, Mahira Khan, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Many famous superstar actors and actresses including Aziz, Fawad Khan, Fahad Hussain and Atif Aslam appeared on the stage full of beautiful graphics, how the talent from all over Pakistan was awarded with the award Best of all? All this and much more will be seen by the audience during the charming show.

In addition, the 3D projection effects will also dazzle the viewers. Remember that in the biggest award show of 2020, the best performers in the drama, music and fashion industry, actors, singers, writers, directors, artists and people from other fields of showbiz and fashion industry are encouraged. Awards were given for encouragement. The grand Style Awards ceremony will be released on December 31 on the official YouTube channel of Style Awards, Luxstyleawards Pk. Geo TV is once again the media partner of the Lux Style Awards.