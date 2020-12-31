Cobbler killed in alleged police torture in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A cobbler was killed by alleged police torture in Khairpur, while the police rejected the accusation.The parents of the deceased staged a protest in front of the SSP office, Khairpur, along with the body, saying the A-Section Police Khairpur had arrested their son, Sarfaraz Khokhar, and later murdered him after brutal torture at a police lockup.

The protesters have demanded the arrest of the police personnel who were allegedly involved in the murder. SSP Khairpur Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi had taken notice of the incident and assigned SP Headquarters Nosherwan Ali Chandio to investigate the matter, while the SSP Khairpur had also suspended five policemen, including a head-constable.

Meanwhile, the SHO A-Section Police, Khairpur, claimed that the police did not torture the deceased and had arrested him in a theft case and he was also a drug addict. He said the post mortem report would determine the cause of his death.