PDM leaders booked for Mardan rally

MARDAN: The police here on Wednesday registered cases against several local leaders of the opposition parties from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for arranging a rally without permission, sources said. Sources added that City Police Station officials registered cases against Haji Khan Akbar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Uema-e-Islam district General Secretary Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani, former deputy speaker Ikramullah Shahid, Qaumi Watan Party district Chairman Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Awami National Party’s Latif-ur-Rahman, Javed Yousafzai and others. They said the opposition parties staged a rally in Mardan on December 23 in the limits of City Police Station without taking permission from the district administration. However, no arrests were made.