Both Bilawal, Murad were born in Karachi and have stakes in city, says Murtaza Wahab

It is wrong to assume that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are apathetic towards Karachi’s development as both were born in Karachi and have stakes in the city.

This was asserted by Adviser to the Sindh CM on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab as he addressed a ceremony of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry on Wednesday.

The law adviser mentioned that the CM had promised to develop the SITE area of Karachi and two roads were being constructed there while another nine roads would be constructed in the coming year.

He claimed that the Sindh government had been carrying out development works in all the industrial estates of the city without the fanfare of ribbon-cutting ceremonies after the completion of these projects.

Wahab claimed that the Sindh government had invested billions of rupees in the industrial estates. He said that the provincial departments of law and environment under his aegis would hold a meeting with the concerned industrialists every month to resolve their issues.

He said industrialists had been facing injustice as they had not been getting the indigenously produced natural gas. He alleged that the federal government had not paid a single penny of its Rs300 billion share in the Rs1,100 billion Karachi Development Package.

He said the federal government had attempted to do China-cutting on Sindh’s territory by wresting the control of two islands off Karachi’s coast through a presidential ordinance. He said that for this very reason, the federal government was hesitant about presenting the same ordinance in the National Assembly.

Wahab said the federal government had not provided the sovereign guarantee required for the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway as it was more interested in building the ML-1 railway line project between Karachi and Peshawar.

He said the committee on the controversial census results formed by the federal government under Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi had not consulted Sindh.