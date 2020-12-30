50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

PARIS: Fifty journalists and media workers were killed in connection with their work in 2020, the majority in countries that are not at war, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Tuesday. The figure shows an increase in the targeting of reporters investigating organised crime, corruption or environmental issues, the watchdog said. It highlighted murders in Mexico, India and Pakistan. Eighty-four per cent of those killed this year were "deliberately targeted" for their work, RSF said in its annual report, compared to 63 per cent in 2019.