Expelled JUI-F members announce distinct entity

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, one of four politicians expelled by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) over alleged criticism of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced the separation of “Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan” (JUI-P) from the party.

In a news conference here, the former CII boss stressed that none of the JUI-P’s members would ever act against the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah and that his companions needed to decide “whether to please God or to follow their own desires”, Geo News reported.

Last week, the JUI-F expelled four members of the party. Besides Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Maulana Shujaul Mulk were expelled for violating party discipline. “What is happening now is devoid of truth and honesty,” Sherani said in the presser, in an apparent criticism on the JUI-F chief. “God’s curse is on liars and traitors.” “We have inherited politics from great leaders,” said Sherani.

“Fazlur Rehman formed his own group called the JUI-F,” he said, clarifying that neither he nor his followers were ever a part of the JUI-F. “We have inherited politics from great leaders [but] these members are no longer members of this party,” he added.

Ahead of the news conference, the estranged leaders held a meeting with Maulana Sherani in the chair. However, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed could not reach Islamabad from Quetta to attend the moot as his corona test was not timely conducted, which is compulsory for air travel.