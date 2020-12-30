PPP CEC wants PDM to challenge govt at every forum: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Central Executive Committee had recommended that the PPP and other parties in the opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — should challenge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at every forum with every arsenal on their disposal said the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference following the CEC’s meeting here, he said the committee had also endorsed the decision of the PDM that all the lawmakers of the component parties of the opposition alliance would submit their resignations to their respective leadership by December 31. The CEC also endorsed the call for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down by January 31.

He said the CEC also suggested that the opposition alliance should move forward in line with the action plan and the strategy agreed in its All Parties Conference. He said the opposition should challenge the “selected” and “corrupt” government in the upcoming Senate elections and also in the Parliament through no-confidence motion as well as in courts and on the streets.

Bilawal expressed confidence that if the opposition makes a united front against the government in the Senate election, they could succeed. The PPP chairman said the PPP would present the stance of its CEC before the PDM in its meeting.