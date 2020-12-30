PNCA art contest results announced

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced the results of the painting competition held in collaboration with the Iranian embassy.

Theme of the Quaid-i-Azam Day Competition was Islamic Unity (Solidarity, Harmony and Unity among Islamic World).

The organisers said the competition was meant to continue the cultural activities suspended by the coronavirus pandemic and provide artists with opportunities to express their talents as well as promote mutual unity and harmony.

A total of 550 works of art from various genres, including photographs, paintings and graphic designs, taken during early 2020 were received online for the contest by the Dec 15 deadline.

People of all age groups participated in it.

Judges selected 50 works of art and examined them for first three winning positions.

Among the prize winners, 16-year-old Habba Riaz won the first position with a cash prize of Rs35,000.

The second prize of Rs27,000 cash went to 28-year-old Farhatul Ain Kayani, the third prize of Rs20,000 went to 68-year-old Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and a special prize of Rs13,000 to 14-year-old Wajiha Batool. Certificates will be given away for the selected works of art.